Temple, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, cut the lead to 71-66 on Nate Pierre’s drive, but Penn then delivered the final blow on the next possession when Jake Silpe hit a three pointer from the top of the key to extend the lead to 74-66 with just 39 seconds left. Silpe came off the bench to score nine points, hitting all three of his three-point attempts.