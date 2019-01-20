Using key help from the reserves and a second half surge from AJ Brodeur, Penn has earned at least a share of its first Big 5 basketball title since 2002.
With Brodeur scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half and the bench outscoring Temple’s reserves, 29-7, Penn earned a 77-70 win over Temple during Saturday’s Big 5 matchup at the Liacouras Center.
Penn, which had lost its previous 11 games to Temple, is 11-6 and 3-0 in the Big 5. The Quakers clinched at least a share of the title and can win it outright with a victory on Saturday against St. Joseph’s. A loss to St. Joseph’s would make Penn and Villanova co-champs.
Temple (14-4, 2-2 Big 5) saw its four game win streak snapped. An Owls win would have clinched a share of the Big 5 title.
Center Ernest Aflakpui led Temple with a career-high 21 points, while guard Devon Goodman added 15 points for Penn.
Temple, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, cut the lead to 71-66 on Nate Pierre’s drive, but Penn then delivered the final blow on the next possession when Jake Silpe hit a three pointer from the top of the key to extend the lead to 74-66 with just 39 seconds left. Silpe came off the bench to score nine points, hitting all three of his three-point attempts.
Penn held a 35-25 advantage at intermission. Chiefly responsible was an unlikely source, junior forward Jakub Mijakowski. The 6-foot-7 Mijakowski, who hails from Warsaw, Poland, entered the game with 28 career points. He had half that total by halftime.
Mijakowski hit all four of his field goal attempts in the first half, all from three-point territory, and both foul shots in a 14-point first half performance.
Fellow reserve Jarrod Simmons, a 6-8 sophomore, contributed six points off the bench, after entering the game averaging 2.2.