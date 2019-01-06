PRINCETON, NJ -- Penn used a late run in regulation to force overtime. However key misses from the field and foul line in the extra period enabled Princeton to beat the Quakers, 68-65, in the Ivy League opener for both teams on Saturday at Jadwin Gym.
AJ Brodeur had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Penn, now 10-5. Princeton (8-5) was led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who had 20 points.
Brodeur scored the first points of the overtime hitting one of two free throws to give Penn a 63-62 lead with 2:55 left in the extra period. Aririguzoh gave Princeton a 64-63 lead on a driving layup with 1 minute, 39 seconds left.
Princeton’s Devon Cannady then stole the ball but missed a length of the court driving layup. On the other end, Arirguzoh fouled out, sending Penn’s Antonio Woods to the line with 59.2 left.
Woods tied the score by making 1 of 2 free throws.
Cannady’s floater with 44 seconds left gave Princeton a 66-64 lead.
Brodeur was fouled with 22.8 seconds left. He missed both free throws but Max Rothschild got the offensive rebound and was fouled with 20.7 seconds on the clock.
Rothschild made one of two free throws. Princeton then turned the ball over on the in-bounds pass.
Penn’s Devon Goodman then missed a driving layup. Princeton’s Jerome Desrosiers got the rebound and fed Sebastian Much who was fouled with 6.5 seconds left. Much had a 1-and-1 and made both to extend the lead to 68-65.
Goodman then missed a three from the top of the key as Princeton held on.
Penn trailed, 59-51, when Aririguzoh followed his own miss with 5:06 left in the second half. The Quakers would take a 62-61 lead on Goodman’s corner three pointer with 56 seconds left. Princeton tied it when Much hit one of two free throws with 39 seconds left.
Penn turned it over with 12.4 seconds left as Goodman dribbled the ball off his foot. The game went into overtime after Jaelin Llewellyn missed a jumper over Jake Silpe and Aririguzoh then failed on a tip at the buzzer.
Freshman forward Michael Wang, and Rothschild, who missed the past one and three games respectively due to injury, returned to the lineup for Penn. Wang had four points, shooting 1 for 6 and Rothschild ended with three points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.
The teams will meet again Saturday at the Palestra, the first time in Penn history the series with Princeton will be completed before the Quakers play another Ivy League game.
Penn did a solid job against Princeton senior guard Cannady, who entered the game averaging 20.2 points. Guarded chiefly by Goodman, Cannady finished with 12 points, shooting 6 of 17 from the field and missing all six three-pointers.
Penn, which led by as many as nine points in the first half, trailed 33-32 at intermission. Brodeur was the chief offensive threat with 13 points, making 6 of 7 field goal attempts.