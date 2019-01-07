Aside from off-shooting nights in consecutive games against Kansas State and Oregon State, Penn junior AJ Brodeur has been remarkably consistent and just as dominating as last season, when he was a unanimous first-team all-Ivy League selection.
The 6-foot-8 Brodeur is shooting 51.7 percent from the field. He still gets a lot of points from inside, but has shown a nice touch on his medium-range jumper.
What Brodeur still hasn’t done is extend his perimeter game. This season, he has attempted just 13 three-pointers, hitting five. Also, he’s shooting only 51.2 percent from the foul line.
Brodeur always plays with a relentless motor. He never stops hustling. He is also an adept passer, leading Penn in assists with 3.6 per game. Brodeur also averages a team-high 14.9 points. 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocked shots.
“He is a throwback,” said an NBA scout who requested anonymity. “At this point, you wouldn’t say he is an NBA player, but he can get a passport and play around the world, play in Europe if he chooses to make a living playing basketball.”
The scout says that Brodeur has some physical limitations.
“On the defensive end, will he be able to guard fours [power forwards]?” the scout asked. “But what stands out is how hard he plays, and he knows how to play.”
Both Brodeur and teammate Max Rothschild are skilled at passing from the high post, which opens things up inside for the Penn offense.
In the Ivy League, Brodeur can operate effectively inside. He isn’t deterred by getting a shot blocked and keeps attacking. Ever the team player, he averages just 11.6 field-goal attempts. And he rarely forces shots.
In his last seven games, he is shooting 53 for 90 (58.8 percent). Brodeur had 18 points and 15 rebounds in Penn’s opening Ivy League game, Saturday’s 68-65 loss at Princeton.
“He leads us in rebounding, scoring and assists and is just a terrific player,” Penn coach Steve Donahue said, adding that Brodeur’s defense is top-flight.
Penn’s overall success might have a lot to say about postseason awards, but Brodeur has shown in the first half of the season to be a viable candidate for Ivy League player of the year.