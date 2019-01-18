Smith Vilbert, a defensive end from St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., announced Friday on Twitter that he had made an oral commitment to Penn State.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Vilbert, who is rated a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, made official visits to Penn State, Florida and Oregon and chose the Nittany Lions. He also had received offers from Pittsburgh, Florida State, Nebraska, Miami and Baylor, among other schools.
Vilbert entered high school playing football and basketball but focused solely on football during his senior season, resulting in multiple offers.
Vilbert is the 19th commitment to Penn State’s freshman class of 2019 and the first to pledge to the Lions since early signing day on Dec. 5. The next national signing day is Feb. 6.