Penn State’s football program announced Wednesday that the Nittany Lions will host Ohio in 2022 and Massachusetts in 2023, thus completing their football schedules for both seasons.
The Lions will take on the Bobcats, who defeated them in their 2012 season opener, on Sept. 10, 2022. They will meet the Minutemen on Nov. 11, 2023.
In addition to Ohio, Penn State’s nonconference opponents in 2022 will be Auburn on the road and Central Michigan at home. The Lions’ three 2023 nonconference games are all at Beaver Stadium -- West Virginia, Delaware, and UMass.
The athletic department also announced that Penn State would play a home-and-home series in men’s basketball against Massachusetts in the 2021-2022 (away) and 2022-23 (home) seasons.