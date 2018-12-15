As Penn State ramps up preparations for its Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky, several players have decisions to make about whether to enter the NFL Draft or return to the Nittany Lions for their final year of eligibility.
One player, former Frankford and George Washington High School star Shareef Miller, said Friday he already has made up his mind after speaking with head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spencer, but won’t say what he has decided.
“I’m going to make my announcement after the bowl,” Miller said at Beaver Stadium during a media availability to discuss the bowl. “I talked to coach Spence, a coach I love and trust. He keeps it real with me. I met with coach Franklin and my family.”
Asked what Spencer told him, Miller said, “I can’t really say word for word,” and added “it was great input.”
Two other players who, like Miller, appear to be leaning toward next year’s draft are running back Miles Sanders and guard Connor McGovern. At the moment, all three said they are committed to playing in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando.
“They’re my brothers,” Miller said of his teammates. “I’m playing for them. It’s always been like that. I wouldn’t do anything selfish” such as sitting out the game.
As for McGovern, he was non-committal.
“Right now, I’m mostly focused on the game,” he said. “After, I’ll make some decisions.”
Other players with eligibility left who may test the waters are wide receiver Juwan Johnson (Glassboro) and defensive tackles Kevin Givens and Robert Windsor. It is believed all players considering the draft have applied for an evaluation from the College Advisory Committee, which is comprised of high-level NFL personnel evaluators and directors of the league’s two sanctioned scouting organizations -- National Football Scouting and BLESTO.
Franklin said he met with the players and their parents on Nov. 25, the day after Penn State concluded its regular season with a 38-3 home victory over Maryland. The players’ position coaches also participated.
“To me, it’s not about convincing them to stay,” he said. “It’s, ‘Let me give you all the information that I can get based on my resources and contacts so that you can make an educated decision, make a great decision.’ Where I think people struggle sometimes is they think the coach is always going to tell the guy to come back.”
“We had really good conversations. It wasn’t like, ‘We’re deciding today.’ It’s, ‘Here’s the information, let’s continue talking about this, make sure you include us in the process so we can help and guide and be prepared.’ It impacts us as well.”
Franklin said the plan right now is to have all his players available for the Citrus Bowl. But he knows that with more than two weeks before the game, nothing is certain.
“It changes. It changes weekly. It changes daily,” he said. “You have the academic component that factors into this. You have the financial component that factors into this. You have the family situation that factors into this as well. What I always try to tell our guys is, ‘Why would you ever declare early in the process?’
“You want to have as much information as you possibly can to make a great decision. The later you do that, the better.”