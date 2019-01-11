Wide receiver Juwan Johnson, whose receiving numbers for Penn State tailed off this season from 2017, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and likely will leave the Nittany Lions, according to a report on Twitter from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
The reported move by the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Johnson, who starred at Glassboro High School, means schools are free to speak with him about a possible transfer. Johnson graduated last month with a degree in telecommunications and would be eligible to play with another team in the 2019 season.
In his first full year as a starter in 2017, Johnson finished second on the Lions in both receptions with 54 and receiving yards with 701. However, he was not as productive this past season, catching 25 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. He missed four games with an undisclosed injury and had several dropped balls.
Johnson posted career totals of 81 receptions, 1,123 receiving yards, a 13.9-yard average and two TDs.
After his big 2017 season, the expectations were that another strong performance last fall would make Johnson a high-round choice in the 2019 NFL draft. But his draft stock dropped even though it was anticipated that Johnson would join five teammates in declaring for the April draft after the Citrus Bowl matchup against Kentucky.
When asked before the bowl game if entering the draft was an option, Johnson replied, “I am just focused on Kentucky right now. I am not trying to bring any attention to me or any other players who will probably be leaving or suggested to leave.”