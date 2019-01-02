Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller, who played his high school football at Frankford and George Washington High Schools, said Wednesday he was foregoing his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Miller, who was second on the Nittany Lions in sacks and tackles for loss this season, made his announcement in a statement on Twitter.
The statement ended, “I stand here beyond blessed. After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the June 2019 draft.”
Miller finished his final season with career highs of 7 ½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss and made third-team All-Big Ten. He was the leader of the defensive line, referring to himself in a November interview as “the older guy in the room” being a teammate whom the younger players came to for advise.
In his statement, Miller thanked his mother and family, his teammates, head coach James Franklin and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
“I would like to take the time to thank my mother and my loved ones for their support and sacrifice,” he said. “Without their unconditional love, I would not be in this position today. I would also like to thank my teammates. I have built some genuine friendships and shared unforgettable experiences with you guys.
“Coach Franklin, I would also like to thank you for giving a kid from Frankford a life-changing opportunity. It was an honor to play for you while receiving a great education …
“Coach Spence, my main man, thank you. You have been a great coach and mentor throughout my career at Penn State. I appreciate you believing in me and teaching me life lessons I’ll never forget.”
Franklin announced in a statement that wide receivers coach David Corley had been fired after one season with the team.
“I appreciate David’s efforts this season but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said.
Penn State’s passing game was plagued by inconsistency from timing issues and dropped passes all season. Corley originally was hired last off-season as running backs coach but was switched over to wide receivers coach after Franklin hired Ja’Juan Seider.
Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Corley’s replacement.