Former Little League World Series star Mo’ne Davis will attend Hampton University to play softball, according to media reports.
Davis will head to the Virginia-based historically black college next fall after she finishes her senior year at Springside Chestnut Hill, where she plays softball, basketball, and soccer.
In 2014, Davis threw a shutout for the Taney Dragons in the LLWS, instantly becoming a national celebrity as the first girl to do so.
Roughly four years later, she’s headed to school for softball.
“She’s got tremendous, power, range, and speed,” SCH softball coach Stephanie Miller said in May 2017. “It’s great to have her on the team, and she’s surrounded by other good players as well.”
According the Philadelphia Tribune, Davis was considering Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State University the University of Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania and Southern University.
Her parents told the Tribune she chose Hampton because of its communications department.
