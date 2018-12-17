The 6-foot-10 freshman, a Chinese native who played four years at California prep power Mater Dei, is comfortable with the ball in his hands or moving without it. The simple act of curling around a screen makes opponents take note of Wang at all times. With the ball, he’s comfortable taking the three or faking one and dribbling to another spot, and is on the high end of Penn shooting percentages — from the three-point line, from two, from the free-throw line. You also see Wang doesn’t depend merely on his height to rebound, understanding the need to box out.