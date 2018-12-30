Can the suprising resignation on Sunday of Miami head coach Mark Richt affect Temple? Many college pundits are speculating that Manny Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator at Miami before being hired to replace Geoff Collins as the Owls' head coach on Dec. 12, could be a candidate at Miami.
According to a Temple source, the school was not contacted by Miami as of late Sunday afternoon. Also according to the source, Diaz was interviewing assistant coaching candidates for Temple on Sunday. The source also said that Diaz has a “significant” buyout in his deal.
Richt was the head coach for three seasons at Miami and Diaz was his defensive coordinator. The Hurricanes finished 7-6 after Tuesday’s 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.
In another Temple note, a source said that defensive line coach Jim Panagos is moving on. According to the source, Panagos has several schools interested in his services.