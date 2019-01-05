As the first quarter came to a close Friday night at La Salle, Konrad Kiszka appeared intent on taking the last shot for the host Explorers, who led from start to finish en route to a 58-35 victory that began as a battle of undefeated Catholic League teams.
When his defender got a little too close, however, Kiszka, a 6-foot-7 Princeton commit, exploded toward the basket and launched himself into the “Twittersphere.”
“We were trying to get the last shot, but the kid just came out at me,” said Kiszka, who finished with eight points.
“I took him left and unfortunately that (other) kid stepped up and, I had to do it to him,” Kiszka added with an apologetic tone.
The dunk, which currently has more than 14,000 views on Twitter, caught the attention of ESPN, which deemed it the No. 5 play on the Friday night edition of SportsCenter’s Top Plays, ahead of two plays that featured dunks by NBA players.
Kiszka, not one to seek the spotlight, allowed himself a moment of personal pride before turning the attention back to his teammates.
“It just means a lot to me,” he said Friday night when he was told of ESPN’s interest. “Senior season and we’re looking to go all the way. We have a really good group of guys, seniors, and I know we really want it. Just one game at a time.”
Senior guard Titus Beard led La Salle (11-0, 4-0) with 20 points, feisty defense and leadership. Fellow senior guard Allen Powell III added 16 points.
La Salle led 18-2 after the first frame and 32-13 at intermission.