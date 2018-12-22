ATLANTIC CITY – When a team is winless after 10 games, it doesn’t matter that the opposition is in the same predicament.
For La Salle and first-year coach Ashley Howard beating Alabama A&M 80-57 in the Boardwalk Battle on Friday wasn’t like they upset Kansas, Duke or Villanova, but at the moment when the final buzzer sounded and a W finally went into the left column it probably felt like it.
La Salle can exhale.
The Explorers (1-10) are finally off the snide. Howard no longer has to answer the exhaustive question of when was he going to get his first victory as a head coach.
Junior guard Saul Phiri played for the first time this season and scored 13 points. Isiah Deas paced the Explorer with 19.
La Salle also benefited from the return of graduate student and leading scorer Pookie Powell, who had missed the last three games with a back injury. Powell finished with 16 points on while making six of eight shots.
The Explorers will play Towson in the championship game at 2:30 pm on Saturday. The Tigers (4-7) beat Tulane (4-7) on Friday.
There are no misconceptions about where La Salle is. The Explorers have just one win in late December. Still, there cannot be any sort of turnaround without getting that first win.
“Honestly, for us this season is not about wins and losses,” Howard said. “For me, I’m in a position where I have to keep a consistent message.
“Yes, it’s my first win as a head coach, but I’m more happy that our guys got to experience this together. Hopefully, it is something we can build on.”
Without a doubt, Alabama A&M was the perfect opponent at the right time for the Explorers, who were coming back to play after a 12-day layoff.
The Bulldogs (0-11) finished 3-28 last season with all three wins coming in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
AA&MU has not beaten a team outside of the SWAC since Jacksonville State in November, 2015. They had just one lead early against La Salle.
This game started out the way that was expected for to struggling teams desperate for their first taste of victory. Both played hard and both played sloppy.
The score was 12-12 with about 13 minutes left in the first half when La Salle did something it has rarely done this season – put together a stretch of consistent basketball without the miscues that have been a plagued all season.
David Beatty sank a three-pointer that set the Explorers off on a 28-10 run to end the first half with an 18-point lead.
Beatty had all eight of his points and Phiri added 10.
The Bulldogs had some moments in the final 20 minutes but never got the lead below double-digits.