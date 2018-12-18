La Salle is honoring its basketball past: the 1968-69 men’s basketball team will be part of the group inducted into the La Salle Hall of Athletes on Jan. 19 at halftime of the men’s game against Rhode Island at Tom Gola Arena, the school announced Wednesday.
Also to be inducted are cross country runner Ryan Fennelly from the Class of 2005 and three-sport athlete Kelly Greenberg from the Class of 1988.
With first-year coach and former national player of the year Tom Gola in charge, the Explorers finished 23-1, with the only loss being to South Carolina. The team featured Ken Durrett, Larry Cannon, Bernie Williams, Roland “Fatty” Taylor and current Temple coach Fran Dunphy.
The Explorers were ineligible for postseason play but finished ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
The team, which is arguably the best in Big 5 history, was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 2016.
Fennelly helped the Explorers to four consecutive Atlantic 10 titles in his four years at La Salle. He is one of three Explorers to receive All-Atlantic 10 aross country team honors four times. He also won Atlantic 10 outdoors titles in the 1500 and 5000 meter runs.
Greenberg, who had her most success in basketball, also played field hockey for four seasons and softball for one at La Salle.
In her four-year career on the hardwood, the Explorers finished 95-24 (.799 winning percentage), won three Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference titles and made two NCAA tournaments.
She closed her career as the school’s then all-time leader with 512 assists and was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame in 2012.
In current La Salle athletic news, coach Ashley Howard continues to build for the future as the Explorers received a verbal commitment from Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) point guard Ayinde Hikim.
Hikim, 5-10, will join 6-11 forward Brandon Stone of Raleigh (N.C.) Christ School, who signed in September and Harverford School shooting guard Christian Ray, who signed in August, as part of the Class of 2019.
Hikim also had offers from Quinnipiac and Rider.