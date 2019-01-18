Drexel’s Jarvis Doles was dunking, shooting, and providing plenty of energy while enjoying a career-best performance. The Dragons needed everything Doles gave them Thursday night to hold off Towson, 72-66, at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.
A 6-foot-9 sophomore from Baltimore, Doles scored a career-high 16 points, hitting 6 for 10 from the field and 4 for 7 from three-point range. His previous career high was 15 points in a win over Divison III Bryn Athyn.
Doles had plenty of help, especially from 6-9 junior Alihan Demir, who scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, dominating from inside and outside.
The win improved Drexel to 9-11 and 3-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association, while Towson fell to 5-14, 1-5.
The one negative about Doles' performance was the technical foul he drew for taunting after he cut Towson’s lead to 57-55 on a follow-up dunk with 7:55 left. Towson made the two technical foul shots, but Drexel went on a 10-0 run to take a 65-59 lead. Demir scored 5 points during the run.
The game remained close, and with 59.4 seconds left, Towson’s Nakye Sanders hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to 67-65.
Demir then made both ends of a 1-and-1 to increase Drexel’s lead to 69-65 with 57.6 seconds left. Towson’s Tobian Howard missed a three, got the rebound, and teammate Brian Fobbs also missed a three.
Drexel’s Troy Harper added two free throws with 26.4 seconds remaining, boosting the lead to 71-65, and the Dragons finally had some breathing room.
Towson’s Allen Betrend, a 6-4 freshman from Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic, scored a career high 11 points, while Fobbs led the Tigers with 21 points.
It was the third game back for Drexel junior guard Kurk Lee, who missed the previous 13 games with an upper-body injury. With 6:02 left in the second half, Lee left the game in noticeable pain, holding his right shoulder. He did not return.
Drexel 6-10 redshirt freshman Tim Perry Jr. missed his fourth straight game due to illness.