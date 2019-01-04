Villanova (sort of): This is more in line with what the national pundits believed at the start of the season, that the Wildcats would barely skip a beat even after losing four players from last year’s national championship team to the NBA. But Jay Wright warned that his team’s No. 9 preseason ranking was too high, that it would take time for the team to reach the level needed to compete once the Big East season began. Surely no one anticipated a shocking home loss to Furman along the way but it’s a young team trying to learn how to play the Villanova way. Patience is required.