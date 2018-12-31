Kentucky is going for its 10th victory, a figure it reached only twice before, in 1950 and 1977. … A win for Penn State will mark the first time the Lions have won 10 games in three straight seasons since joining starting Big Ten competition in 1993. ... The Wildcats are playing in their first bowl game since the end of the 1998 season when they played Penn State in the Outback Bowl. … Penn State has played in a bowl game in all of James Franklin’s five seasons as head coach, sporting a 2-2 record going into Tuesday. … In his three previous bowl games, McSorley completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 738 yards and eight touchdowns.