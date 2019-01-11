Much to be alarmed about: The jagged handling is bad enough, but the Ascent comes with a lane-departure warning that chimes whenever Mr. Driver’s Seat would drift a bit while traveling above 40 mph. Try as I might, I never did figure out how to shut it off. (I later learned there’s a button near the rearview mirror.) This is a pain in construction zones, when easing left or right to avoid an obstacle, or whenever the sensor feels like being an obnoxious nanny.