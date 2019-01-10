Coleman signed up for the veterans cohort because of the camaraderie. "I played sports all my life, so it’s easy to make comparisons. When I practiced, I always made sure to have others with me to push each other to work harder. When starting a business, there’s always times when you feel burnt out and want to let up, but having a program like WeWork Veterans in Residence, when I get into the office and see others in the program grinding, it lights a fire under me to get after it.”