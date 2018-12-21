View this post on Instagram

Something tells us this wasn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, because this just didn’t cut it. Our officers aren’t looking for contraband, but if you pack it with a knife or other prohibited item, you might as well stick a fork in it. We’re going to find it. ... This contraband was discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag along with their knife at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). All knives - no matter how small - must be packed in checked baggage. ... TSA doesn’t have any regulations that address the possession or transportation of marijuana and cannabis infused products, but under Federal law and many State laws, it’s a crime to possess or transport any detectable amount of marijuana. ... Having a State-issued cannabis card or other documentation indicating that the marijuana is for medical purposes doesn’t exempt you from TSA’s requirement to notify law enforcement. It’s up to the responding officer, not TSA, to determine if possession of the marijuana is authorized under State law, or whether to make an arrest or confiscate it. ... #TSA #IAH #traveltips #marijuana