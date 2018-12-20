Eyewear retailer Warby Parker announced Thursday that it had suffered a cybersecurity breach that may have affected up to 198,000 customers.
Hackers accessed customer usernames and passwords from unrelated cyber break-ins at other companies, according to a Warby Parker news release. The hackers then used that information to try to gain unauthorized access to client data at several Internet retailers, including Warby Parker.
An investigation, however, “found no proof that the unauthorized users obtained the payment card information of these Warby Parker customers.”
Warby Parker has required potentially-affected customers to reset their passwords. “Customer privacy and security is a key priority for us,” said co-founder Dave Gilboa, who created the prescription eyeglass company with three other Wharton School students in 2010.
The company said it notified law enforcement of the breach and has asked customers to review their order history and alert Warby Parker of any unexpected purchases. Customers seeking more information can contact the company at privacyhelp@warbyparker.com.
Warby Parker, headquartered in New York, operates a vast online website and 88 retail stores.