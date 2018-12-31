Vanguard emailed some customers just before Christmas, blaming a “technical error” related to dividend distributions. A number of bond funds paid out small capital gains on Dec. 21 and should have been reinvested the same day. The transactions should have shown up in online accounts right away. Instead, Vanguard says it won’t be processing the transactions until the day after Christmas or perhaps even a week late. “That’s not to say that they won’t be reinvested at the closing price on the 21st, but just that Vanguard couldn’t process them for almost a week,” said Independent Advisor for Vanguard Investors newsletter writer Dan Wiener in a note to his clients.