For newer tech such as tablets and smartphones, the best first option is probably to try selling or trading in if you’re in the market for new gadgets. Gazelle, NextWorth, Craigslist, and eBay are good places to start, as well as more locally focused apps such as OfferUp, Mercari, Letgo, and even Facebook Marketplace. If you’re selling to individuals instead of a company, be prepared for flaky people, offers to trade, and lowball offers. But a little cash is still better than nothing.