For Branson, the launch was the culmination of years' worth of lofty dreams and tragic setbacks as he sought to build what he calls “the world’s first commercial spaceline.” He founded Virgin Galactic after buying the rights in 2004 to the technology behind SpaceShipOne, the spacecraft funded by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that made it to the edge of space three times that year, winning the $10 million Ansari X prize and becoming the first privately funded vehicle to fly humans to space.