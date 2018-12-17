Tech industry leaders say that firms and entrepreneurs are drawn to New York because of its educated population and access to capital. Its arts and culture, restaurants and bars, and reliance on public transit have brought in a massive talent pool of skilled workers who fuel innovation. New York’s thriving tech scene employs 320,000 people, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYEDC). Investment in local tech start-ups has also dramatically increased. NYEDC said new tech companies raised $12 billion in venture capital last year, up 40 percent from 2016.