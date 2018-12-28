In Zuckerberg’s list of things Facebook accomplished in 2018, some remain undone, or already widely critiqued. For example, he writes that Facebook automatically takes down 99 percent of terrorist content before anyone reports it, without saying that the statistic only refers to content from the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. He also points to a “clear history” tool the company started building. Facebook announced the tool in May, but it will still be many months before it rolls out to users.