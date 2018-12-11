Cutler’s legal filings, in which he acts as his own attorney, variously attempt to link his case to those involving Bill Cosby, former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane, the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Soros, the Ku Klux Klan, and others. He said he was inspired by a 2013 dream he experienced while undergoing a medical procedure to challenge the Affordable Care Act on the ground of religious freedom. His lawsuit challenging Obamacare, filed after his election, was dismissed in 2014.