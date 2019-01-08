Budget carrier Sun Country Airlines plans to start nonstop service between Philadelphia International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting April 18.
Initially, the service will be on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Starting June 3, the airline plans to run it as a daily service using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the Minnesota-based carrier said Tuesday.
“Sun Country is familiar to vacationers flying on group charters out of PHL, and we are pleased that this popular carrier will be offering regularly scheduled commercial service to travelers in the region,” Chellie Cameron, Philadelphia airport CEO, said in a statement. “Minneapolis is a beautiful city to visit and Sun Country’s hub at MSP (St. Paul) offers connections to some of the best vacation spots in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. We are excited to welcome Sun Country to our family of commercial carriers.”
The announcement came on the same day another low-cost carrier, Frontier Airlines, said it will add five new routes from Philadelphia International Airport later this spring.
Sun Country flies to more than 80 destinations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. It was among a handful of charter operators that transporting fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis last year.
“We’re excited to add Philadelphia International Airport to our growing network and to connect these two great cities,” Ted Botimer, the carrier’s chief commercial officer said in a statement. “Our focus on low fares and great customer service will be a great fit in this market, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the city of Philadelphia.”