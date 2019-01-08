“Sun Country is familiar to vacationers flying on group charters out of PHL, and we are pleased that this popular carrier will be offering regularly scheduled commercial service to travelers in the region,” Chellie Cameron, Philadelphia airport CEO, said in a statement. “Minneapolis is a beautiful city to visit and Sun Country’s hub at MSP (St. Paul) offers connections to some of the best vacation spots in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. We are excited to welcome Sun Country to our family of commercial carriers.”