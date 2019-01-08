Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening nine new stores across the country, including one in Marlton, N.J., between April and June of this year.
This will be the Phoenix-based grocer’s first store in New Jersey and it will be located at 237 Route 73 South, the company said in a news release, which also noted that each store opening is expected to bring about 140 jobs to the local community. The company did not share specific hiring details or the grand opening date at this time.
Sprouts currently operates more than 300 stores across 19 states and already has one store in Philadelphia at 1000 S. Broad St.