For example, a 2017 analysis carried out by the University of Washington concluded that that the costs of Seattle’s minimum wage increases — which were mostly cutbacks in employee hours — outweighed the benefits by a three to one margin and an additional investigation by the National Bureau of Economic Research that same year found that there was “robust evidence” that employers who raised the minimum wage also reduced the amount they paid workers for healthcare and other benefits to offset the added costs. Supporters, however, point to studies like the one released in late 2018 by the University of California at Berkeley that found minimum wage increases in cities such as Washington, Chicago, San Francisco and, yes, Seattle resulted in no job losses.