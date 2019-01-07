Drugmakers are desperate to gain an edge in oncology, the most lucrative and fastest-growing dimension of the industry, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Eli Lilly & Co. each announcing major acquisitions in the field over the past few days. In Baselga, Astra saw the chance to bring on one of the top minds in cancer and is willing to weather criticism to get the former president of the American Association of Cancer Research.