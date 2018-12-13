Brightwood’s closing has been attributed to regulatory pressures and dwindling enrollment. In October, the company sued the U.S. Education Department seeking to maintain its federal funding, which was jeopardized by its poor finances. A judge later dismissed the suit. Court documents filed by the company maintained that ECA owed $66 million at the time, and that its lagging revenue left it unable to make payments on its debt or rental fees, and that it faced eviction at several campuses, the Chicago Tribune reported.