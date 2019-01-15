Raymond G. Perelman, who built a fortune buying and selling factories amid America’s industrial decline and gave more than $300 million to Penn’s medical school and Philadelphia art and Jewish charities, died Monday at his residence in Philadelphia. He was 101.
The son of immigrants, Perelman made business deals with a decisiveness that inspired his contemporaries. Perelman found opportunities even in bankruptcies. His intensity barely seemed to slow over the years, though it culminated in a nasty, litigious family fight that remained unresolved at his death.
He also became one of the Philadelphia region’s greatest philanthropists, leaving his mark at the University of Pennsylvania and beyond.
“All successful people are risk-takers. And I always wanted to be successful,” Perelman told the Inquirer after donating $15 million to what is now the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Ruth and Raymond G. Perelman Building in the former Reliance Standard building on the parkway, which opened in 2007.
“He just felt he had to do these things. It’s a fire in his belly,” added his wife, Ruth, who died in 2011 after they were married for 70 years.
“Oh, I feel terrible,” said Bruce Toll, a founder of Toll Bros. and family friend who spent many hours with Perelman’s family at the former Ashbourne Country Club in Cheltenham (though the senior Perelman eschewed golf and tennis) and other Jewish institutions. “He had intuition that was unbelievable. He said there was nothing the matter with buying a company out of bankruptcy, if you can fix it,” advice Toll emulated.
Perelman “always gave great advice about personal business,” Toll added. “He figured out about [rogue investor Bernard] Madoff and stayed away." Reminded that Perelman had a reputation as a demanding boss, Toll said, "Whatever other people say, I found him one of the kindest nicest most generous people I know. And charitable, obviously. I don’t think he ever said ‘no’.”
Perelman continued to do business into his 90s from the modest Bala Cynwyd offices of his companies -- RGP Holdings, and Belmont Holdings, whose name recalls the former Belmont Iron Works in Eddystone, one of Perelman’s past properties.
He was the son of a Lithuanian immigrant who settled in Chester. His father had to learn to sign his name, Morris Perelman, before going into the scrap business and founding cardboard-tube maker American Paper Products Co., Raymond Perelman recounted to the Inquirer in a 2012 interview. “If I wrote to God and asked for a father, I couldn’t get a better one." The family later lived in Feltonville and Olney.
Perelman as a young man expanded the family business by adding a plant in the growing factory center of Greensboro, N.C.. to save on shipping charges, and met his wife Ruth Caplan there, he told Forbes magazine. The couple were married 70 years when she died in 2011.
After taking a degree at Penn’s Wharton business school and serving as a flight officer in World War II -- “we were ready to go to Okinawa" when the atomic bombings ended the war, he told The Inquirer -- he returned to Philadelphia, invested in factory buildings, and raised his family in Elkins Park. He later had homes in Palm Beach and on Rittenhouse Square. He also became a partner in the company that his father founded, expanding into the metals business through another company, Penn Galvanizing, which bought Belmont Iron, one of the largest steel-fabricating companies in the East Coast construction business, in 1960.
He acquired control of many other businesses, bought and liquidated down the former Esslinger’s brewery on Callowhill Street, and in 1985 led a successful hostile takeover of Bala Cynwyd-based General Refractories, selling part of the company but holding onto its mining business until his death.
In 2011 Perelman donated $225 million to the University of Pennsylvania medical school, which was renamed the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine. The money, Penn said, sped up research, increased student aid and helped recruit faculty.
The couple also gave $25 million for the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Penn’s outpatient facility. (Sons Ronald and Jeffrey have also been major donors to Penn.) Ray Perelman’s gifts “helped advance Penn’s position as a global model for comprehensive academic medical centers,” Penn president Amy Gutmann said in commemorating Perelman’s 100th birthday in August 2017.
Other Perelman gifts include $6 million to the Center for Jewish Life at Drexel University, $5 million for the Raymond G. Perelman Plaza at Drexel, and $5 million for the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater, and more.
In politics he tended to back Republicans, including 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.
Son Ronald, who works out of New York, is the head of the MacAndrews and Forbes conglomerate, which has included Revlon cosmetics and many other retail brands.
Beyond Perelman’s public works, “he was a mentor and a wonderful father, as well as a deeply loving grandfather and great grandfather,” said Ronald Perelman, in a statement.
Brother Jeffrey Perelman was sued by his father in 2011 in a dispute over Ruth’s estate administration. " It’s a terrible thing, that a father sues his son and the son sues his father. What could be worse?" he told the Inquirer. He took consolation in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by both sons.
“He enjoyed what he did and didn’t ever want to let go of it,” said Lawrence McMichael, a partner at Dilworth Paxson LLP who represented Perelman for years. “He was a tough, tenacious guy, to get where he got. When he believed he was right, he didn’t give up.”
McMichael treasured his time with Perelman, and the way incidents revealed the man. For dinner one night at the Flagler Steakhouse in Palm Beach, Fl., Perelman summoned his Rolls Royce. When an aide reported that the Rolls wouldn’t start, Perelman sent him for his other Rolls, which wouldn’t turn over either. “The batteries were dead.” Perelman laughed at the irony of acquiring fancy cars he thought he’d enjoy but didn’t get to use much. They drove to Flagler’s in McMichael’s rented Nissan.
When Bill Marimow was fired as Executive Editor of the Inquirer in 2010, Perelman called to ask if the veteran editor was ready -- immediately -- to run a competing news outlet he was thinking of setting up. “He was a little hard of hearing but sharp as a tack,” Marimow recalled. “At that age he was so incredibly decisive.” (Marimow declined and later rejoined the Inquirer.)
A year and a half later, Perelman briefly bankrolled a new political and business weekly. “The recent trend towards alternative forms of media has only heightened the need for a renewed focus on competent and credible investigative reporting,” Perelman told the Inquirer at the time. “My personal experience has taught me that the public deserves honest and complete reporting.”
Even in his 90s, “on business [Perelman’s] mind was a steel trap,” added lawyer Clifford Haines, of Haines & Associates in Philadelphia, who represented him in the family litigation.
After laboring to review old events for the family case, “one day I asked him about some specifics on one of his mineral businesses. His eyes lit up and he started to talk in exquisite detail on what was involved. Boy, he could focus in,” Haines added. “I know he could be difficult. But he didn’t get where he was because he was a sweetheart all the time. He was a savvy and accomplished businessman. He did a lot of good things for the city of Philadelphia.”
In the end, "he did not like aging and the limitations it imposed,” Haines said. "I think Ray was ready. ”
Staff Writer Peter Dobrin contributed to this article.