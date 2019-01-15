After taking a degree at Penn’s Wharton business school and serving as a flight officer in World War II -- “we were ready to go to Okinawa" when the atomic bombings ended the war, he told The Inquirer -- he returned to Philadelphia, invested in factory buildings, and raised his family in Elkins Park. He later had homes in Palm Beach and on Rittenhouse Square. He also became a partner in the company that his father founded, expanding into the metals business through another company, Penn Galvanizing, which bought Belmont Iron, one of the largest steel-fabricating companies in the East Coast construction business, in 1960.