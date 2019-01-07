Guardian Capital Partners, a Wayne investment firm, says its dog-toy design company Hyper Pet LLC, run by Doylestown-based chief executive Tim Blurton, has finalized a plan to combine with R2P Pet Ltd., Pleasanton, Calif. The move follows Blurton’s acquisitions of Aussie Naturals, Outback Jack, and Wild Eats, and its construction of a new 100,000 square foot warehouse and headquarters in Wichita, since he took the job in 2016. The deal and another planned acquisition, of OurPet’s Co., in Fairport, Ohio, will boost Hyper Pet sales to around $130 million a year.
Hyper Pet, whose products include the K-9 Kannon and Flippy Flopper, also has an office in Lambertville, N.J., where its product-development team and sales chief are based. R2P Pet CEO Nick Yerton will serve as president and chief revenue officer of the combined companies, Blurton said in a statement. R2P brands include Ultra Paws, Mad Cat, Mega Mutt, Zany Bunch, Stuft, and others. “We are delighted” to combine “these innovative companies and leading brands,” said Guardian managing partner Peter Haabestad.
Last month, Hyper Pet said it would buy publicly-traded OurPet’s Co. for around $19.5 million, or $1 a share, pending shareholder approval. That company has sales of about $30 million a year.