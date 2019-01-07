Guardian Capital Partners, a Wayne investment firm, says its dog-toy design company Hyper Pet LLC, run by Doylestown-based chief executive Tim Blurton, has finalized a plan to combine with R2P Pet Ltd., Pleasanton, Calif. The move follows Blurton’s acquisitions of Aussie Naturals, Outback Jack, and Wild Eats, and its construction of a new 100,000 square foot warehouse and headquarters in Wichita, since he took the job in 2016. The deal and another planned acquisition, of OurPet’s Co., in Fairport, Ohio, will boost Hyper Pet sales to around $130 million a year.