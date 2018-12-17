Driving north from the University of Delaware, we paid $2.02 a gallon for gasoline last weekend down on Kirkwood Highway. Especially once you drive off I-95 or U.S. 202, little Delaware has almost the lowest gas prices in the U.S., averaging more than 50 cents below what Pennsylvanians have been paying this fall, according to AAA and Boston-based GasBuddy.com. New Jersey gas is about halfway between. All three states have oil refineries; the price difference is due largely to gas taxes, which in Delaware are among the nation’s lowest.