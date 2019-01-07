Founders Robert Moore and Buck Ryan confirmed the investment in a blog post. “This is my third time working with the incredible team at Uncork,” wrote Moore, noting that Uncork had backed his previous companies RJMetrics (bought by Magento in 2016) and Stitch (bought by Talend in 2018). Adding First Round, cofounded by Josh Kopelman (who also chairs the board that controls the Inquirer), “is a dream come true,” having “admired their portfolio and shared their Philly roots,” Moore added.