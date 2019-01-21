Van Saun boasted on a conference call with investors about the bank’s cost-cutting programs. I asked how the bank can say it’s cutting costs, while showing on its financial statement that expenses are actually up? By limiting spending growth to less than sales growth, he said: If the bank can automate back-office work and keep expense growth to three percent a year, while adding loans and other assets at five percent, it will keep boosting profitability, Van Saun said.