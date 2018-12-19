The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to approve Cordish Cos. of Baltimore as the outright owner of Stadium Casino LLC, which has a license to build the Philly Live! Hotel & Casino on the site of a former Holiday Inn at 900 Packer Ave. Cordish announced in November it is buying out its partner in the $700 million project, a subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming, which owns the Parx Casino in Bensalem.