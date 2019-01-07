This new section would create three major tax benefits for investments gains recognized by a taxpayer and invested into Qualified Opportunity Fund may be deferred until 2026; 10 percent of the deferred gain may be forgiven if the OZ-Fund investment is held for 5 years, and an additional 5 percent may be forgiven if held for 7 years. forgiven if held for 7 years; And any post-investment appreciation in the OZ-fund may be tax free if held for at least 10 years.