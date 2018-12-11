The growth of barber schools is another indicator of the sector’s growth, said Maura Scali-Sheahan, CEO of the National Association of Barbers Boards of America. In a limited comparison of 17 of the 24 states represented by the association, 14 showed an increase in the number of barber school openings over the last decade, she said. In Pennsylvania, the number of schools grew from 24 in 2008 to 36 this year.