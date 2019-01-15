The banking sector reported a record $62.9 billion in profits last quarter, an increase of more than 29 percent from the same period a year ago the FDIC reported. Banks will begin reporting their fourth quarter profits this week and many analysts are expecting to see another strong quarter with accelerating loan growth and a stable credit environment. Among the largest banks locally, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase release their earnings on Tuesday, Bank of America and PNC Financial Services on Wednesday and Citizens Financial Holdings will report on Friday.