“We’re going ‘Back to the Future’ with an IRS-proof solution,” State Sen. Paul Sarlo, chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee and the prime sponsor of the legislation, told the Burlington County Times. “It will return to a tax system that was in place for decades. This legislation doesn’t solve the whole problem created by a federal tax law that targets New Jersey by sharply curtailing the federal deduction for state and local taxes. But we are going to do everything we can to help New Jersey taxpayers."