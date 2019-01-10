For example, property owners could sell tokens, Wallace said hopefully. “We’d make sure the land was really there. We’d outsource that to a local law firm.” You might “tokenize” office buildings. Or hotels: “A luxury brand company that just bought a hotel in Italy brought this up with us.” A group in Australia, he said, has approached DBOT about issuing tokens for “iron ore and copper mines." Yet another group wants to tokenize art: “We’d fractionalize privately-owned art into a Delaware Statutory Trust. We’d get them authenticated by the artist.”