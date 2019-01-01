BAIME: Managing distress and difficulty is part of leadership and so are self-awareness and emotion regulation and lots of the things that mindfulness supports. And so is a flexible and stable attention because it is what helps us learn what we need to learn or see what we need to see, and it’s what helps us to function our best. … Usually business leaders seek mindfulness training because the demands and stresses of their role are [very taxing]. The first task is to come up with a way of managing that so that the stresses don’t affect their mood or performance or impair their happiness. The second task is to use mindfulness to enhance performance in any way they choose. … We usually get all tangled up in hopes and fears and our own reactions. Mindfulness helps you take a step back from that to see it more clearly instead of justifying why we are upset or telling ourselves a story about it. It helps us to see what’s actually there and to make better choices.