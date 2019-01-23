As part of its restructuring, Temple University Health System is eliminating the jobs of its chief medical officer Susan Freeman and chief administrative officer Alan Rosenberg, the system’s president and chief executive Larry Kaiser said Wednesday in a letter to colleagues. Both are departing, the letter said.
The letter also said Temple University Hospital’s CEO Verdi DiSesa and its chief medical officer would step down from their positions, but did not specify what their new roles would be. Taking over as CEO of the hospital is Michael Young, who came to the hospital in August as chief operating officer.
The health system, owned by Temple University, is working with a chief restructuring officer, Stuart McLean, of Alvarez & Marsal as part of a broad effort to make it financially sustainable. The health system reported a net loss of $11.63 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.
Temple recently announced that it was in exclusive talks with Thomas Jefferson University over the possible sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center.
“I ask that all of you work with me and the leadership team as we move forward with our ongoing restructuring that will allow us to continue to provide superb clinical care for the population we serve and an outstanding education for our students,” Kaiser’s letter concluded.