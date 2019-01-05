Of the dozens of investors who sought and controlled the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com in the decade after Knight-Ridder sold the city’s leading news media to the highest bidders in 2006, Lenfest, who won that game of financial musical chairs, was the one best primed to change it for the better: He had been both a media-business baron, and a billion-dollar charity donor. He’d spent half a century gaining, not just a fortune, but also long knowledge of how people and organizations win and fail.