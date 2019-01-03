Fox Bindery Inc. in Lansdale, a book-binding and direct-mail firm, has agreed to pay almost $600,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay hundreds of Vietnamese and Hispanic workers $7.25 an hour and for failing to compensate those who worked more than 40 hours a week, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
Fox hired the workers through two staffing agencies but “made no effort to determine if these employees were properly paid, despite receiving detailed invoices from the temporary staffing agencies,” the government said.
According to court documents, 566 current and former employees will be paid as part of the deal. Among those workers listed for back pay were 86 with the surname Nguyen and 26 with Huynh — both common Vietnamese names.
The consent agreement requires the company to pay $274,183 in back wages, an equal amount in liquidated damages and 50,000 in civil penalty. The Labor Department called the settlement a significant recovery.
Fox Bindery and its owner Harry J. Fox had no comment, their attorney, Stephanie K. Rawitt, said on Thursday.
The Fox Bindery case began with an investigation into wage and hour violations. The Labor Department filed suit against Fox Bindery, Harry Fox, and the staffing services Sun Flower Services Inc. and Riverside Quality Services Inc. in February 2017. The consent agreement, filed with the federal court on Dec. 7, listed only Fox Bindery and Harry Fox.
“The use of temporary staffing agencies by Fox Bindery Inc. does not excuse its responsibility to comply with federal way and hour regulations,” James Cain, Labor’s wage and hour director in Philadelphia, said in a statement.