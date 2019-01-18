When I wrote stories that Vanguard might not see as favorable, I would call him to review where the facts were taking me and ask what I was missing. He would call back, sometimes from routine heart-doctor visits, sometimes from the Bogle summer compound in the Adirondack High Peaks, and talk off the record, because he’d agreed not to second-guess his successors publicly. We went round about Vanguard’s ex-tax expert, David Danon, who accused the company of using its unique structure to underpay U.S. and state taxes. Jack at last said Danon might or might not be right on the law, but he was disappointed that anyone who had worked at his company, which he felt had done good for customers, would not loyally defend its interests.