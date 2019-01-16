Another Philadelphia-area school district has joined an emerging trend of cash-strapped schools questioning why some highly-profitable organizations should be let off the hook when it comes to paying property taxes.
Upper Moreland School District is challenging the property-tax exemption of Jefferson Health’s new Asplundh Cancer Center, arguing that the facility does not meet the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s standard for exemption.
The appeal in Montgomery County’s Court of Common Pleas is no guarantee of victory, but it challenges the longstanding tradition of exempting large, profitable health systems from the property tax net. The legal challenge comes at a time when school districts are desperate for more property tax collections as state funding only covers a fraction of their expenses.
When Tower Health bought five hospital from the for-profit Community Health Systems Inc. in 2017 for $418 million, school districts in Pottstown, Phoenixville, and elsewhere were not ready to grant a property tax exemptions on the facilities just because their new owner qualified as a nonprofit under the federal law. Those cases are still in court.
Philadelphia, on the other hand, gave Tower a tax exemption for Chestnut Hill Hospital, even as the city and the school district have been taking a harder look at exemptions for some smaller nonprofits.
In the Asplundh case, the Montgomery County Board of Assessment Appeals granted an exemption on the cancer center, which is assessed at $14.9 million, effective Jan. 1. Jefferson, through Abington Memorial Hospital, which is the direct owner of the cancer center at 3941 Commerce Ave., appealed on Nov. 2, asking the Court of Common Pleas to make the exemption effective June 1.
The school district followed with its appeal on Nov. 12, arguing that that the cancer center did not meet a five-prong test established by a 1985 state Supreme Court decision and affirmed as the standard for property-tax exemption in 2012.
The Supreme Court’s vague test demands that a nonprofit advance a charitable purpose, provide a substantial portion of its service for free, benefit people who are “legitimate subjects of charity,” relieve the government of a burden, and operate free from “private profit motive.”
Attorneys who represent nonprofits in property-tax cases have long criticized that test as overly subjective.
Aaron J. Freiwald, an attorney for Upper Moreland School District, said Tuesday that 2012 Supreme Court decision involving a camp in the Poconos, a landmark New Jersey Tax Court decision in 2015 denying tax exemption for a Morristown hospital, consolidation of hospitals into ever-larger health systems, and a decline in charity care because of the Affordable Care Act have made the time ripe for challenges to exemptions for 501(c)(3)s.
Jefferson did not respond to a request for comment about the case involving the Asplundh center, which opened July 2.
Freiwald and two Bethlehem attorneys, Martin Cohen and Mark Altemose of Cohen, Feeley, Altemose & Rambo, are also seeking to overturn tax exemptions for Lehigh Valley Hospital, on behalf of Salisbury Township School District, and St. Luke’s Hospital – Monroe Campus, on behalf of Stroudsburg Area School District.
Spokesmen for both health systems emphasized that county taxing authorities had approved the exemptions and expressed confidence that they would prevail in court.