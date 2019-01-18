Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Chester plans to launch its new sportsbook at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the fourth outlet in Philadelphia for placing legal sports wagers. “The Book,” as Harrah’s calls its venue, is the fourth sportsbook to open in the Philadelphia area and the sixth in Pennsylvania since sports wagering was legalized last year.
The Harrah sportsbook will take bets during a two-day testing period under the watch of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, with a planned official launch at noon on Thursday.
The Book is located in the back of the casino floor in 4,322-square foot performance venue called The Block.” The sportsbook is equipped with 19 lounge seats, 11 high-top tables, various bar seating and over 45 large screen televisions to watch sporting events, including the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, which typically attracts a lot of betting action.
Caesars Entertainment, Harrah’s parent company, currently operates sportsbooks at Harrah’s Atlantic City (also called “The Book”) and at 13 Nevada locations and a casino in Mississippi. It is offering sports betting in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Mississippi on a platform developed by Scientific Games.